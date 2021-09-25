CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darrell Waltrip’s 1971 NASCAR truck is a time capsule (Video)

By Shane Walters
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A truck used to hauler the NASCAR race car to the track sat parked for 20 years; Going through it brings treasures from a forgotten racing era. Darrell Waltrip spent 29 years at the NASCAR Cup Series level. He collected three championships and 84 wins throughout his career. Waltrip come...

racingnews.co

