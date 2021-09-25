Premier League: Manchester United vs Aston Villa Player Ratings as Bruno Fernandes miss the crucial penalty to lose 1-0 to Villa
At the end of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa game at Old Trafford, here are our Manchester United vs Aston Villa Player Ratings. Starting with an unchanged line-up, Manchester United tried to get into the lead position in the early minutes. However, the lack of prolificness in front of the goal cost them the lead. However, Maguire’s misplaced pass almost cost Manchester United the goal in the first half but David de Gea saved the blushes. At the end of the half time, Manchester United came close to opening the scoring but were unable to as Emi Martinez was up to his task.firstsportz.com
