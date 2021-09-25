Premier League: Manchester United vs Aston Villa Player Ratings as Bruno Fernandes miss the crucial penalty to lose 1-0 to Villa

Manchester United were held at home by Everton on Saturday after Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the subs bench as Chelsea scored two late goals against Southampton to top the Premier League table. Elsewhere, Brighton drew 0-0 with Arsenal to end the Gunners' recent winning streak while Leeds earned their first league win of the season and Norwich avoided defeat for the first time. United's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford continues an unimpressive run of home results including a League Cup defeat by West Ham and last week's shock Premier League loss at the hands of Aston Villa. Ronaldo has scored five times in six games in all competitions since rejoining the club in late August but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he did not regret resting the 36-year-old -- who scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Villarreal in midweek.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO