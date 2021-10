Charles Leclerc says Max Verstappen is more aggressive than Lewis Hamilton, while the Brit uses clever positions on the track as the Formula 1 driver compared the rivals.The focus is firmly on the pair ahead of Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix as Verstappen only holds a five point lead over Hamilton in the standings with eight races to go.Leclerc knows both drivers well and told Race: “They have two different styles. Max is a bit more on the aggressive side, Lewis a bit more on the clean side. It’s nice to be fighting with both of them. “Lewis is always very,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO