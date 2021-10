​Since the 1970s, Haitians have sought asylum at U.S. borders. Since the 1970s, the U.S. presidential administrations have rejected Haitian asylum claims. Plus, Uncle Sam has held our Haitian sisters and brothers longer in detention. At the beginning of the 1990s, over 12,000 Haitian refugees found themselves detained at Guantanamo for an indefinite period. The U.S. denied the vast majority denied asylum. Now, 30 some years later, 14,000 migrants, most of them Haitians, who are seeking asylum and employment in the U.S. are being turned away.

