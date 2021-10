One of the biggest surprises of the young 2021 NFL season is the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders, who have upset two AFC North contenders. In the opener, they took down 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Raiders in an overtime thriller, and in Week 2, it was Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the process, Vegas quarterback Derek Carr, who has often faced criticism over his lack of downfield playmaking, has looked downfield and leads the NFL with 817 passing yards. He is tied for first with Tom Brady for most completions of 20 yards or more with 12.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO