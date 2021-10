Lando Norris took a stunning first pole position at the Russian Grand Prix as he beat Carlos Sainz and George Russell on a wet track using slick tires. After heavy rain washed out the rest of Saturday’s running, qualifying took place after the rain stopped and the track slowly dried, allowing drivers to gamble on slick tires for their final runs. Russell was first onto slicks just ahead of Norris and Sainz, and it proved crucial as it gave them the time to find grip.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO