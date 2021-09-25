Adoptable Dog of the Week- Gretel

If you’re a foodie and want a canine companion that will share your passion for snacks, this is the gal for you! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Gretel, a little over a year old Shepherd mix from Versailles, Kentucky. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations, and microchipped. To boot, the shelter also dewormed her, did a blood test for heartworm, and she comes with a starter bag of food, collar and leash, and a coupon for a veterinary exam following adoption.