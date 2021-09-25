CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

German national election too close to call, polls suggest, as key candidates hold final rallies

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe race to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor remains wide open ahead of a national election on Sunday, according to the latest polls. Poll predictions on Saturday point to the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) holding a small but narrowing lead over Merkel’s party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Merkel urges Germans: Keep working for democracy

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Germans must keep working for democracy, as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the reunification of East and West.In what is expected to be one of her last major speeches, the outgoing chancellor said that “mentally and structurally, unification hasn't been completed yet.”Three decades on there remains a political and economic divide between Germany s formerly communist east and the west. The difference was illustrated in last month's national election, where the far-right Alternative for Germany party captured 16 constituencies in the east even as its overall share of the vote dropped across the country.Merkel said the disinformation and incitement observed in public debate were an attack on democracy, adding that its achievement should not be taken for granted.“Democracy isn't simply there,” she told an audience in the eastern city of Halle “Rather, we must work for it together, again and again, every day.”Merkel cited the killing of one of her party's regional politicians, the assault on Halle's synagogue, and the recent fatal shooting of a gas station clerk who asked someone to wear a mask as examples of verbal attacks leading to radicalization in German society.
EUROPE
The Independent

German parties hold 'speed dating' post-election talks

Germany's four biggest parties held a series of bilateral meetings Sunday to further sound out each others' positions before deciding on further steps in forming a government.The center-left Social Democrats who finished on top in Germany's national election last month, first met with the fourth-place pro-business Free Democrats before holding talks with the Greens who came in third.The latter two had already kicked off the traditional negotiating dance Wednesday, though it is unusual for smaller parties to make the first move.Sunday's sessions in Berlin — described by some observers as akin to speed dating — were rounded off by a meeting between the Free Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc, which suffered a narrow defeat Sept. 26.All parties insisted they had held “constructive” talks, but refused to discuss substance so as not to jeopardize the negotiations.Free Democrats negotiator Volker Wissing acknowledged that there were some “cliffs," though he declined to elaborate.Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats, who currently stands the best chance of succeeding Merkel as chancellor after 16 years in office, has said he wants to form a new government before Christmas.___Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election
POLITICS
Fortune

Angela Merkel left German CEOs hanging on a bunch of issues. They want the next Chancellor to address 3 now

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is one thing that Germany's business leaders agree on following the outcome of Sunday’s election nail-biter, it’s the urgent need to form a coalition government capable of tackling a long list of outstanding problems left behind after Angela Merkel's 16 years as Chancellor.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Christian Lindner
Axios

Social Democrats' win in Germany could shake up Europe

BERLIN — Angela Merkel's political farewell was spoiled Sunday night when the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly claimed victory in Germany's elections, just four years after suffering their worst loss since World War II. Why it matters: The stunning political comeback could swing the balance of power in Germany leftward after...
ELECTIONS
Shropshire Star

German legislators hold first meeting following election

The centre-left Social Democrats under Olaf Scholz were the narrow victors – but there is a long way to go before an administration can be formed. Germany’s newly-elected legislators are holding their first meetings as the main parties look to put together a new government and digest the results of an election that reduced outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc to its worst ever result.
ELECTIONS
Reuters

German energy companies respond to close national election

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly won Sunday’s national election, with the most likely outcome being a three-way alliance led by either the SPD or Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. Agreeing a new coalition could take months, however, and will likely involve the smaller Greens and liberal Free Democrats...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nhpbs.org

With Angela Merkel leaving, Germans vote in key election

Exit polls show a neck-and-neck race in Germany’s parliamentary elections held on Sunday. More than 60 million adults are eligible to vote in the landmark election. Chancellor Angela Merkel who has served for 16 years is stepping down, marking the start of a new era in German politics. Deutsche Welle Television Political Correspondent Thomas Sparrow joins to discuss.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Elections#Election#Spd#Cdu#The Social Democrats
jack1065.com

Reactions to exit polls in German national election

BERLIN (Reuters) – Senior politicians from Germany’s parties reacted on Sunday to exit polls showing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats running neck-and-neck in a national election. Paul Ziemiak, Christian Democrat General Secretary:. “That hurts.”. SPD minister Hubertus Heil:. “This is a spectacular success. This...
WORLD
jack1065.com

German CDU/CSU and SPD tied in national election – exit poll

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s CDU/CSU conservatives and their Social Democrat rivals were tied in Sunday’s national election, an exit poll showed, leaving open which of them will lead the next government as Angela Merkel prepares to stand down after 16 years in power. The CDU/CSU bloc won 25% of the...
ELECTIONS
KVCR NEWS

Early Results Show The German Election Is Too Close To Call

BERLIN — Germany's two largest parties have emerged from Sunday's election in what amounts to a dead heat, according to preliminary results. The first projected results released by national broadcaster ARD put the country's center-left Social Democrats at 24.9%, just two-tenths of a percentage point ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party.
WORLD
wtvbam.com

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germans vote in a national election on Sunday that looks too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the election, making the...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
Times News

Thunberg joins German climate rally before election

BERLIN (AP) - Tens of thousands of environmental activists staged a rally outside Germany’s parliament Friday, two days before the country holds a national election, to demand that politicians take stronger action to curb climate change. The protest outside the Reichstag in Berlin was part of a string of rallies...
PROTESTS
WDBO

German parties rally supporters ahead of Sunday election

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's political parties prepared to rally their supporters and win over undecided voters Friday, two days before a national election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in power. Merkel's center-right Union bloc, with Armin Laschet as its candidate for chancellorship, has...
ELECTIONS
International Business Times

Candidates Stump As Thunberg Rallies For German Vote 'Of A Century'

Candidates to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany's weekend election were hitting the hustings Friday in a last-ditch bid for votes in a tight race, as tens of thousands of activists including Greta Thunberg rallied to demand climate action. As Germany's top parties were set to hold final rallies ahead...
ELECTIONS
BBC

German election: Climate protesters rally in cities

Climate change activists are rallying in cities around Germany ahead of federal elections on Sunday. "No political party is doing enough," Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg told a gathering of thousands in Berlin. The activists are calling for Germany to do more to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees C and...
PROTESTS
NBC Connecticut

Germany's Election Race Is Too Close to Call as Socialists' Poll Lead Narrows

With just a handful of days until Germans vote in the federal election on Sunday, the latest poll shows the gap narrowing between the top two contenders. While Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) remains in front, a new poll by Insa for the German newspaper Bild has found the gap is narrowing.
WORLD
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy