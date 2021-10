The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots have released their initial depth charts for Week 4 and there are plenty of names to keep an eye on as the week progresses. Running back Giovani Bernard, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul all missed Wednesday's practice. Bernard and Gronk both suffered big hits during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, so both absences aren't too much of a surprise. Gronkowski was able to come back into the game after he was decked by Terrell Lewis and Bruce Arians said during the postgame presser that Bernard should be fine, so it'd be somewhat of a surprise if the status of either player doesn't improve as the week progresses.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO