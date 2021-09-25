Just one more thing to do for Nonito Donaire: Become undisputed champion
Four-division world champion Nonito Donaire has his eyes on one lofty goal before feeling satisfied with a boxing career that's practically bound for the Hall of Fame. "I've done everything - win in multiple divisions, win multiple belts, knockout of the year, fighter of the year - except become an undisputed champion. That's my main motivation and inspiration right now," said Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) on Power and Play hosted by former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on Saturday.tv5.espn.com
