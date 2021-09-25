CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Just one more thing to do for Nonito Donaire: Become undisputed champion

By Eros Villanueva
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-division world champion Nonito Donaire has his eyes on one lofty goal before feeling satisfied with a boxing career that's practically bound for the Hall of Fame. "I've done everything - win in multiple divisions, win multiple belts, knockout of the year, fighter of the year - except become an undisputed champion. That's my main motivation and inspiration right now," said Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) on Power and Play hosted by former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on Saturday.

tv5.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bad Left Hook

WBC orders Nonito Donaire to face interim champion Reymart Gaballo

So here’s the latest on the Nonito Donaire situation: while Bob Arum has proposed a rematch with Naoya Inoue, the WBC bantamweight champion restarted talks with WBO champion John Riel Casimero, whom he was slated to face in the summer before withdrawing due to a social media spat. Al Haymon now claims that Casimero rejected the fight, which Sean Gibbons disputes, and Mike Coppinger reports that the WBC has thrown an extra wrench into things by ordering the “Filipino Flash” to fight interim champion Reymart Gaballo.
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Reymart Gaballo and Mark Magsayo named mandatory challengers to Nonito Donaire and Gary Russell

Two young undefeated Filipino boxers are slated to get cracks at World Boxing Council (WBC) championships as Reymart Gaballo (24-0-0, 20 knockouts) and Mark Magsayo (23-0-0, 16 KOs) are now mandatory challengers to bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire (41-6-0, 27 KOs) and featherweight king Gary Russell (31-1-0, 18 KOs), as announced through Twitter Tuesday.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nordine Oubaali
Person
Nonito Donaire
Person
Naoya Inoue
411mania.com

David Finlay On Hoping To Become World Champion One Day

In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast (via Fightful, David Finlay spoke about wanting to be a world champion one day but enjoying his time in FinJuice. Here are highlights:. On his own goals and being in a team with Juice Robinson: “I do have aspirations of one day...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Undisputed#Wbc#Wba#Combat#The Hall Of Fame#Pba#Ibf#Wbo#Ringstar Sports
Sporting News

Undisputed vs. unified: Explaining the different types of boxing champions

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his title against Deontay Wilder on October 9 with plans to challenge current unified champion Oleksandr Usyk to determine the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. The original plan was for Fury to face former WBA (Super), IBF and WBO Anthony...
COMBAT SPORTS
ufc.com

Significant Stats | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker

(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book and Fight Metric as of September 29, 2021, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise) Key Stats: 11 KO/TKO wins (tied-3rd all-time), 13:52 average fight time (4th-longest all-time among LHW), +1.27 striking differential. What It Means: Thiago Santos...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2021 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

So far, 2021 has felt like one of the most significant years for the Ultimate Fighting Championship since its inception in 1993.A host of intriguing match-ups and enthralling bouts have seen mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion further its reach and strengthen its credibility in the eyes of many observers – as well as the credibility of the sport.And while no fighter has yet matched the crossover status of Conor McGregor, athletes like Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev have continued to attract enough interest from fans of other sports to suggest that the UFC will soon have more genuine...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

UFC 266 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Volkanovski vs. Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski will fight someone other than Max Holloway for the first time in over two years when he meets Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 266 in Las Vegas. The featherweight champion took the belt from Blessed and then was subject to an immediate rematch with the Hawaiian. A controversial split-decision win over the former champ has cast a bit of a shadow over his title reign, but he'll have a chance to move away from that against Ortega.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hooker obtains visa, will fight at UFC 266

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast is a go for UFC 266. Hooker was campaigning to fight on this card for weeks before and about five weeks out, BJPENN.com reported he would be facing Haqparast. The fight was then confirmed but there have been major hurdles in making it happen due to New Zealand being locked down and Hooker being unable to train.
UFC
ESPN

Jannik Sinner eases past Gael Monfils to defend Sofia Open title

Jannik Sinner beat Gael Monfils 6-3 6-4 to successfully defend his Sofia Open title at the Arena Armeec on Sunday. Sinner, 20, added momentum to his chances at qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals as he won his third career title, moving up to become world No. 10. The Italian...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy