Penn State Extension to offer water testing
Have you ever had the drinking water from your well, spring or cistern tested for lead and other health-related pollutants? If not, here’s your chance!. Penn State Extension has received funding through the Environmental Protection Agency in partnership with the Rural Community Assistance Partnership to provide no-cost drinking water testing to a limited number of homeowners in Indiana County using private water wells, springs or cisterns for drinking water.www.indianagazette.com
