From the fringe

Fairmont Golf Club news

The team of Evan Davenport, Jonathon Blue, and J.D. Revels won the Special Olympics benefit tournament with a four-stroke victory over Chad Atkinson, Don Atkinson, and Brian Haymore. The tournament was sponsored by the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department.

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners in this weeks Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. The second flight was won by Tommy Belch and James Humphrey with Jeff Dahl and Warren Bowen coming in second. The winners of the third flight were Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis with Gary Johnson and Barry Dawkins taking second. Hartley Oxendine, Dwayne Emanuel, Ronnie Chavis, and James Humphrey were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The 6th Annual Hearts-N-Hands Civitan Tournament will be played on Friday, Oct. 8 with registration beginning at 11 a.m. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player or $240 per team, which includes all golf fees, lunch, and a goody bag.

Top rounds posted this week include J.T. Powers with a 69, Butch Lennon 70, Donald Arnette 71, Richie Chmura 72, James Barron 73, Bob Antone 73 and David Sessions 73.

Pinecrest senior shootout

This week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout was rained out. The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.