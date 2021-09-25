Jann Arden returns with “Fun, Farcical” third season
Jann Arden is back, and she’s in top form. “I’ve never felt or looked better, you should see me,” she gushes over the phone when asked how she’s doing. Arden’s just joking, of course, using her trademark self-deprecating humour to get through a long day of interviews promoting the upcoming third season of her comedy series, Jann. But all banter aside, the singer-songwriter-actor really is at the top of her game. She has a hit TV show, she’s recording a new album, and she’s planning an international tour for 2022—provided the world has “calmed the f–k down by then.” Things are going well for her.www.tv-eh.com
