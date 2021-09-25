CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jann Arden returns with “Fun, Farcical” third season

By Greg David
tv-eh.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJann Arden is back, and she’s in top form. “I’ve never felt or looked better, you should see me,” she gushes over the phone when asked how she’s doing. Arden’s just joking, of course, using her trademark self-deprecating humour to get through a long day of interviews promoting the upcoming third season of her comedy series, Jann. But all banter aside, the singer-songwriter-actor really is at the top of her game. She has a hit TV show, she’s recording a new album, and she’s planning an international tour for 2022—provided the world has “calmed the f–k down by then.” Things are going well for her.

Related
tv-eh.com

Links: Jann, Season 3

Get ready, because JANN is back! Bigger, bolder, and wilder than ever before, Season 3 of the CTV original comedy series JANN returns for its third season on Monday, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Continue reading. From Eric Volmers of the Calgary Herald:. Given that Jann Arden is now...
TV SERIES
tv-eh.com

Jann: Tenaj Williams on Trey’s Calming Influence and Joining the Season 3 Cast

If not for the pandemic, Tenaj Williams wouldn’t be playing Trey on the third season of Jann. In fact, he likely wouldn’t be acting on television at all. Until 2020, the Calgary-based actor and singer was happily ensconced in the theatre world, performing in various musicals and plays around the country. But when COVID-19 shut down theatres, he decided to make the jump to film and television, landing small parts in Wynonna Earp, Big Sky and the Hallmark movie Meet Me at Christmas.
TV SERIES
