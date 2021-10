After a 6–4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on Monday, the Rays have a chance to officially qualify for the postseason on Tuesday, with some help. Tampa Bay (93–58) will need to win over Toronto, and have Oakland and New York lose. The Rays are trying to qualify for the playoffs for the third straight year for the first time in franchise history.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO