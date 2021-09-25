Teaching Us How the World Wags On

It’s safe to say that as a national or even global community we have spent the past two years teaching ourselves new ways to navigate pain, loss, and cruelty. While many have found comfort in the kind of TV that chases superhuman levels of kindness, that’s not a balm that will heal every wound. FX’s freshman comedy series Reservation Dogs, which wraps up an incredible slow burn of a first season this week, offers something darker and saltier but no less instructive on how to survive the unsurvivable. This, series creator Sterlin Harjo says, is because the Native community has long learned to thrive on a distinct cocktail of humor and sorrow—not laughing despite the pain, but through it.
