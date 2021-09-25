CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life is Strange Remastered Collection Gets a February 2022 Release Date

By Ben Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the delay, caused by global pandemic-related challenges, the Life is Strange Remastered Collection is arriving on 1st February 2022. Long after being announced in August that the collection was getting pushed back to 2022, the revised date was at last confirmed in a Square Enix press release. Fans of the original critically acclaimed episodic graphic adventure were undoubtedly disappointed by the initial delay. Nevertheless, now having a specific date to mark on the calendar definitely gives us something to look forward to.

