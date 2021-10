MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret volleyball team is on a roll, but head coach Michael is only worried about living in the moment. The Patriots (7-4 overall) were under .500 four games ago, but now they’ve won four straight dating back to a 3-1 win over Richlands on Sept. 14. That one helped the program bounce back from a 3-2 nonconference loss to Croatan on Sept. 9.