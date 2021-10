Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson was not given the nickname “Megatron” just for being great. He was given the nickname because his play on the field is often out of this world. Though he was not given his nickname by fellow receiver Roy Williams until his rookie season in the NFL, Johnson was making video game-like plays even while he was at Georgia Tech. Here is a highlight reel of Johnson while he was playing in college. Enjoy!

