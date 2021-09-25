Do-nut Miss Charleston’s Hottest New Donut Shop

Your Mom’s Donuts, home to two locations in Charlotte, NC, has opened their third location on John’s Island, SC at 3157 Maybank Hwy, offering crazy and creative square treats with both sweet and savory flavors ranging from Bananas Foster and Chocolate Espresso Cheesecake to Blackberry Cornmeal (made with blackberries from the Johns Island Farmers Market) and Pimento Cheese. When she’s not managing her rockstar team of bakers, Courtney can be found homeschooling her three kids (she’s a single mom and truly does it all), walking her six dogs, or tending to her 8 horses that she boards on her property.