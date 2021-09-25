Massive, Terrible Crash on I-10 West, Two Miles West of Duson

Photo courtesy of Kpel Listener

Details are just coming into KPEL about a crash that has happened on Interstate Ten, on the westbound side, about two miles west of Duson.

Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that three 18-wheelers all ended up rear-ending each other. One of the 18-wheelers was hauling trucks and car, and the vehicles all went from the eastbound side of I-10 to the westbound side.

As you can see from the pictures, one vehicle has flipped over.

Photo courtesy of Kpel Listener

What caused the crash is not known at this time.

Louisiana State Police officials are on the scene, and we are working to get more details.