CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Massive, Terrible Crash on I-10 West, Two Miles West of Duson

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3D5T_0c7pxU8700
Photo courtesy of Kpel Listener

Details are just coming into KPEL about a crash that has happened on Interstate Ten, on the westbound side, about two miles west of Duson.

Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that three 18-wheelers all ended up rear-ending each other. One of the 18-wheelers was hauling trucks and car, and the vehicles all went from the eastbound side of I-10 to the westbound side.

As you can see from the pictures, one vehicle has flipped over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krkXJ_0c7pxU8700
Photo courtesy of Kpel Listener

What caused the crash is not known at this time.

Louisiana State Police officials are on the scene, and we are working to get more details.

Source: Massive, Terrible Crash on I-10 West, Two Miles West of Duson

Comments / 1

Related
99.9 KTDY

UPDATE: 1 Dead in Lafayette Bike Crash; Northbound Thruway Now Open

UPDATE, 8:12 A.M.: The northbound Evangeline Thruway is now open at Willow Street. Lafayette police are on the scene of a crash involving either a bicyclist. Lafayette police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas says that crash happened in the 2100 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway. Listeners tell us that crash happened just south of I-10 near the Frontage Road access turn near Kettle Drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Duson, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Cars
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Duson, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Duson, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
State
Louisiana State
Duson, LA
Traffic
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy