CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Fentanyl Deaths – Can Test Strips Save Lives?

wtnzfox43.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://illuminaterecovery.com/blog/fentanyl-test-strips-save-lives/. Drug overdoses are a tragic epidemic that has been sweeping across the country and affecting the lives of many for years now. Currently, a dangerous drug known as fentanyl has been found being laced with a variety of common illegal drugs that are often bought and sold without regulation, contributing to a massive increase in the number of drug overdoses and resulting in deaths from them.

www.wtnzfox43.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

With overdose deaths soaring, DEA issues warning about fentanyl-laced pills

WASHINGTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public warning Monday that a growing number of pain medications bought on the black market are laced with the synthetic opioid fentanylor the stimulant methamphetamine, driving overdose deaths to record levels. "We decided to do this because the amounts are staggering," DEA...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Denver Post

“A drug of mass destruction”: Fentanyl deaths surge in Colorado, reaching an average of two fatalities a day

The eggs sat on the counter and the potatoes waited in the pan for a late-night brunch as Ashley Romero died. She took half a pill that appeared to be a prescription painkiller offered to her by her boyfriend. Romero had chronic pain her entire life from pancreatitis. When she was really hurting, she would sometimes take half a pill prescribed to her by her doctor.
COLORADO STATE
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
WIBW

DEA alerts fentanyl flood driving U.S. overdose deaths to record numbers

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Public Safety Alert has been issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency as the fentanyl flood drives U.S. overdose deaths to record numbers. On Wednesday morning, Sept. 29, Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says the Drug Enforcement Agency issued a Public Safety Alert to warn of the alarming increase in fake prescription pills that contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. He said the counterfeit pills are easy to buy, widely available and often contain deadly doses of fentanyl.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Pregnancy Tests#Drug Overdose#Getty Images Fentanyl
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
WEAR

Pensacola woman details experience treating COVID with ivermectin

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Despite FDA warnings, some people are still using Ivermectin -- a drug primarily used to prevent parasites in animals and humans -- to treat COVID-19. Channel 3 spoke to a Pensacola woman on Friday who took the drug. She explained her experience with it. Monya Curtis was...
PENSACOLA, FL
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you're hopeful it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthday.com

Meth Mouth

Few methamphetamine users fit the stereotype of the gaunt, twitchy addict. Some users take the drug in plush offices or lavish houses. Some wear suits or even the white coats of the medical profession. But whether a user looks like a CEO, a vagrant, or a soccer mom, there's a chance that the addiction is on display when he or she smiles.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy