If he is convicted on all the charges he faces from a police pursuit and standoff, a Minnesota man could be sentenced to 13 years in prison. 48-year-old Raymond Martin of Burnsville is accused of leading officers on a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles an hour on Interstate 94, passing through two western Wisconsin counties. Then he refused to get out of his car and a standoff in the Town of Rusk lasted three hours. Burns is charged with recklessly endangering safety and two other felonies. He’s also charged with first offense operating while intoxicated. He has a hearing set for Thursday in St. Croix County Court.

