Health

West Virginians encouraged to get flu vaccine

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 8 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice and State health officials took time to announce that, with flu season just around the corner, they are encouraging all West Virginians to get their flu vaccine.

According to health officials, everyone 6 months and older should receive this vaccine.

In addition to providing protection from the flu, this vaccine helps reduce the burden on hospitals and healthcare systems.

“The COVID vaccine and the flu shot can even be given at the same time,” Gov. Justice said. “These shots are really important. You have got to get them.”

