Beckley, WV

Tamarack Celebrates 25 Years

By Tyler Barker
 8 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Tamarack arts and crafts center is celebrating 25 years of representing the best of West Virginia this weekend.

Tamarack will host special events from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the center, located just off the West Virginia Turnpike near Beckley.

“To celebrate, we’re going to kick off the day with live music,” said Tamarack Executive Director Tammy Coffman. “We’re encouraging everyone to bring their lawn chairs or a blanket and find a cozy spot on the lawn to settle down and enjoy the day,” Coffman said.

In addition to seven live bands throughout the day, more than a dozen West Virginia artisans will be doing demonstrations on the lawn outside the arts and crafts center. Several craft beer brewers will be on hand, and Tamarack will be providing fried green tomato sandwiches and barbecue for guests.

Tamarack will also offer 25 percent off merchandise in the center, and will be giving away five $250 shopping sprees. Tamarack is also providing free masks and individual hand sanitizers.

Visitors may also view the contents of a time capsule sealed when Tamarack opened in 1996.

“It’s going to be a gorgeous day,” Coffman said.

Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said Tamarack has been showcasing the best West Virginia has to offer to travelers for a quarter of a century.

“Tamarack is truly an asset to the state of West Virginia, and offers a unique opportunity for West Virginia artisans to show their work,” Miller said.

