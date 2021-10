The Longview Museum of Fine Arts (LMFA) has opened an international open call for entries of photography featuring graffiti from the Black Lives Matter movement. The project will culminate in a book as well as an exhibition at the LMFA in Longview, Texas. Artists are encouraged to submit photos that capture “a moment in history, a moment when Americans protested across America against injustice. These murals and graffiti feature artist’s hopes, frustrations, and sadness over the state of race relations and the lack of respect and kindness given to fellow human beings.”

