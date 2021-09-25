Legos in the Lab

If you are looking for something to build and keep you busy this weekend you may be interested in this interesting LEGO powered submarine featured on the Brick Experiment YouTube channel. Ball bearing weights have been added to the system as well as a few electrical components combined with a LEGO compressor all sealed in a glass jar. Check out the video below to learn more about how the amazing DIY submarine was created and how it can be controlled and used to explore the depths.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO