First Alert Forecast: gradually turning warmer over the coming days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As a front nears the area, more scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely be around the area at times today. It won’t be a washout by any means, but it will be a good idea to have an umbrella handy in case you run into a downpour. It will also be another warm and muggy feeling day with temperatures expected to reach the lower and middle 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the showers should die down within a few hours after sunset, but a stray shower could linger during the overnight hours as temperatures fall to the mid and upper 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO