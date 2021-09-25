First Alert Forecast: gradually turning warmer over the coming days
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a cool and refreshing start this morning, temperatures will climb their way to the low and middle 80s this afternoon. It will be a gorgeous day to watch college football or to do any outdoor activities you have planned for this afternoon! There will be lots of sunshine to go around through your Saturday. It won’t be as cool overnight with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.www.wlbt.com
