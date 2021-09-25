CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Forecast: gradually turning warmer over the coming days

By Peyton Garrison
WLBT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a cool and refreshing start this morning, temperatures will climb their way to the low and middle 80s this afternoon. It will be a gorgeous day to watch college football or to do any outdoor activities you have planned for this afternoon! There will be lots of sunshine to go around through your Saturday. It won’t be as cool overnight with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Whitman

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whitman: Sunday, October 3: Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Monday, October 4: Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain
WHITMAN, MA
WOWT

Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Lots of sunshine with mild temperatures for Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very nice stretch of weather is moving in behind the few days spent in the clouds and mist. We’ll spend Sunday enjoying the sunshine, low humidity, and mild to warm weather. Highs will reach into the mid and upper 70s with a light breeze. If you like that forecast, you’ll be thrilled to know that this pattern hangs around for the majority of this week and perhaps into the weekend.
OMAHA, NE
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & t’storms to be around at times throughout Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As a front nears the area, more scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely be around the area at times today. It won’t be a washout by any means, but it will be a good idea to have an umbrella handy in case you run into a downpour. It will also be another warm and muggy feeling day with temperatures expected to reach the lower and middle 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the showers should die down within a few hours after sunset, but a stray shower could linger during the overnight hours as temperatures fall to the mid and upper 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Citra (FL) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Citra

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Citra: Sunday, October 3: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 4: Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while
CITRA, FL
Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Rathdrum

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rathdrum: Sunday, October 3: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 4: Mostly Cloudy; Tuesday, October 5: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy
RATHDRUM, ID
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast (10/3 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be a great evening for any nighttime activities to enjoy this early fall weather. Clear skies with light winds out of the north at 5-10 mph and overnight lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer in the mid-to-upper 80s to start a...
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Dry and warmer today, unsettled stretch ahead

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Tracking the warmest day over the next week and an unsettled stretch. We'll start with sunshine and then a few clouds will build in as the day progresses. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. Dew points will start to rise a bit as well, so you will start to feel a little more moisture in the air. Today will be the warmest day we'll have over the next seven days.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

More rain over the coming days

We'll likely see on and off showers and storms today. Some heavy downpours will be possible. If we get enough sunshine, we'll warm up into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. More rain is expected on Monday. Here's the latest forecast. Forecast. Rain chances linger into early next week.
ENVIRONMENT

