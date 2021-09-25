CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

How to teach a teenager to drive without tears (or dented bumpers)

newfolks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeaching a teenager to drive can be stressful for both the parent and teen, but you’ll make it through this like millions have before. There is no one way how to teach a teenager to drive because every teen and every parent-teen relationship is different. However, these six tips for learning to drive apply to just about every situation. Safety is the most important priority while teaching your teen to drive, not just for you and your teen but for others sharing the road with you, so make sure you take it step by step.

www.newfolks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Automotive Addicts

A Lost Art Found Again: Hagerty Driving Experience Teaches Youth How to Drive a Manual Transmission Vehicle

Let’s face it, the manual transmission is on life support as only a handful of automakers offer such in their new vehicle lineup. The take rate for manual transmissions is at an all-time low, and unfortunately, manufacturers have devoted their R&D into other automatic transmission types, such as the traditional automatic transmission, CVTs (Continuously Variable Transmissions), and automated dual-clutch units. However, there are still a select number of manufacturers that still offer a manual transmission, the most notable ones being Porsche, BMW, Subaru, and even Toyota who are still churning out a few manual transmissions to keep the enthusiasm alive among purists. Additionally, manual transmissions are still a very relevant thing among a multitude of pre-own vehicles and classics.
CARS
Scrubs Magazine

Mental Health Nurse Faces Jail Time for Cleaning Up Crime Scene for Son

Patricia Dean, 58, a mental health nurse in the United Kingdom, is facing criminal charges after she cleaned up a mess in her company car, which she received through the National Health Service. Investigators say she called in sick to work after her son, 28-year-old Vincenzo De Falco, injured a...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Two men arrested after footage of girl’s drink allegedly being spiked in nightclub posted on social media

Two men have been arrested after a video posted on social media purportedly showed a female nightclubber’s drink being spiked in Bristol.The video, which was recorded in a nightclub in Bristol, appeared to show a man dropping a pill into a woman’s drink while reaching for his own.Avon and Somerset Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.Two 18-year-old men from Gloucestershire have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance a taken into custody, police said.Their statement, which called for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, included advice for anyone who believes their or a friend’s drink has been spiked.“If you believe your drink has been tampered with on a night out, we’d recommend alerting bar or security staff at the venue, reporting the incident to police by calling 101 and seeking immediate medical advice,” the statement said.“The same applies if you’re with someone and believe their drink has been tampered with.”It added: “Adding a substance to someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission is a serious offence, especially if used for the commission of other offences, and could result in serious harm if the person suffers an adverse reaction.”PA
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Bumpers#Driving#Automatic
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
talesbuzz.com

Pregnant Alabama woman, boyfriend shot dead by ex-husband

A pregnant Alabama woman and her boyfriend were shot dead last week by her ex-husband before he turned the gun on himself in a horrific murder-suicide, police said. Jessica Martin, 35, who was eight months pregnant, was shot when her ex-husband Jeffrey Lynn Martin, 47, stormed into her Phenix City home on Sept. 24.
ALABAMA STATE
MedPage Today

We Know the Manner of Gabby Petito's Death. But What's the Cause?

Social media makes voyeurs of us all, drawn to watching strangers perform their unpolished, imperfect online lives. There is something especially familiar -- even intimate -- about people-watching at a time when, for our own safety, we are forced to maintain social distance. But when people live their lives in the public eye, their deaths, too, can become public.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Grieving daughters find unknown woman wearing their mother’s clothes inside casket at funeral home

Two sisters in North Carolina went to bury their elderly mother but claim they found the body of another woman inside the casket.Jennifer Taylor and Jennetta Archer, who buried their mother last week, went to view her at a funeral home in Ahoskie, North Carolina, when they realised their something was not right. Ms Archer told WAVY10 that there “was no similarity” between the woman whose body was inside their mother’s casket, and that the person who was in there was “swimming” in their mother’s clothes. “The size was way off,” said Ms Archer. “The first person had the clothing...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Chattanooga Daily News

Man, terrified for his life, was found dismembered inside a burning dumpster with a child and female

According to the police officials, when the firefighters arrived on scene behind the storage business in, they began putting out a fire before discovering the charred bodies of three people. The dismembered bodies were found inside a burning dumpster, and some of the body parts were missing. Authorities say that the three corpses were in such a horrid state that the police have not even been able to identify two bodes—one belongs to a child and the other is believed to be that of a female teenager or a woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

2 adults throw food at teen worker at Maryland ice cream shop

A viral video that shows an employee of an ice cream shop having frozen desserts and other items thrown at her has sparked outrage online. Security footage of the incident shows Icy Delights' 15-year-old employee being assaulted by two adults. Sharon Gay, the owner of the small Maryland-based chain, told TODAY that the adults threw five desserts and a tip jar at the employee.
MARYLAND STATE
nbcboston.com

Alaska Man Dies After Metal Debris Crashes Through Windshield on I-95 in Mass.

An Alaska man who was visiting Massachusetts on vacation died after a piece of metal went through his windshield on Interstate 95 in Danvers, police say. Massachusetts State Police said the piece of metal, identified as a concrete screed, came off a dump truck and went through the windshield of a car driven by 69-year-old Thomas Arrington of Palmer, Alaska, near the exit to Route 114 around 9 a.m. Friday.
ALASKA STATE
9NEWS

2 killed, including infant, in crash on I-25

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are dead, one of them an infant, after a crash on Interstate 25 north of Wellington in Larimer County Friday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). CSP said the crash happened around 6:43 p.m when a vehicle rolled over and went off...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy