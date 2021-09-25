CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 F1 Russian Grand Prix – Qualifying results

By RacingNews365, RacingNews365 Staff
racingnews365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLando Norris led the way in qualifying for the 2021 F1 Russian Grand Prix. Check out the full qualifying results from the Sochi Autodrom below. McLaren's Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Russian Grand Prix, beating Carlos Sainz and George Russell to top spot. Despite fears the session could...

racingnews365.com

Comments / 0

