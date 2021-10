Lando Norris joked that his first pole position comes at a venue where he would probably prefer not to be after his thrilling qualifying performance at the Russian Grand Prix. On slick tires on a drying track at the end of Q3, Norris produced an excellent final lap to take pole position by half a second from former teammate Carlos Sainz. While it’s his first pole position, it comes at a venue where the polesitter has only won once — six years ago — and where the long run to the first braking zone leaves him vulnerable to those behind.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO