School bus carrying high school football team catches fire on way home from game

By Dustin Schutte
saturdaytradition.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kentucky high school football team encountered an incredibly scary circumstance on the way home from a game on Friday night. Players and coaches from Scott County (Georgetown, KY) High School found themselves in a serious situation when a school bus carrying the team went up in flames due to a “malfunction.” The bus caught fire in Lexington, after a game against Fredrick Douglas High School.

