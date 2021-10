The CW has released the synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Eleven", the eleventh episode of the second season of DC's Stargirl. The episode is set to debut on Tuesday, October 19th. This season on DC's Stargirl, the young heroes of the Justice Society of America have faced a threat that would be a challenge for even more seasoned heroes—Eclipso (Nick Tarabay). With Eclipso having the ability to get in people's heads and manipulate what they see and experience, the dark entity can be incredibly difficult to face. In this week's "Summer School: Chapter Eight" viewers got a chilling taste of just how insidious Eclipso can be when he manipulated Rick (Cameron Gellman) into beating up his uncle while the young man thought he was actually dealing with Solomon Grundy. While the synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Eleven" doesn't explicitly mention Eclipso, it sounds like it might be Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) turn to deal with him and the outcome doesn't sound good.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO