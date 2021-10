Alexander Mattison’s performance was one of the biggest surprises last weekend. Filling in for the injured Dalvin Cook, Mattison turned 31 touches into 171 total yards and made a seamless transition to the starting running back in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. However, Mattison’s tenure as the Minnesota Vikings’ lead back may only last one game because Cook looks ready to return. But with a balky ankle and a 17-game schedule, it’s fair to ask why Mike Zimmer doesn’t deploy both running backs.

