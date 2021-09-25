Watch Global Citizen Live featuring performances from Lizzo, Elton John, Demi Lovato, and more

The massive Global Citizen Live concert this Saturday will include appearances from Billie Eilish, Black Eyed Peas, Green Day, H.E.R., Metallica, Elton John, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Jennifer Lopez, among many others. So many, in fact, that the event is taking place on six continents over 24 hours. Here’s a guide on how to watch or listen to the concert on TV, via streaming or online. Coverage of the show will kick off at 10 a.m. PT Saturday on ABC News Live (which can be accessed online or via Roku), Apple Music, Apple TV, Global Citizen.com, Time.com, Twitter and YouTube....

