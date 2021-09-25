Watch Global Citizen Live featuring performances from Lizzo, Elton John, Demi Lovato, and more
The day of global unity calls on the world to fight hunger, the climate crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Global Citizen is here to bring us their own version of LiveAid. The international advocacy organization is bringing artists together across the globe for a Global Citizen Live, a special event occurring Sept. 25 to raise awareness and urge global unity on combatting several crises.ew.com
