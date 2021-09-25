3 Things We Want to See in the Saints Row Reboot

Quite honestly, maybe this is one of the many movies that shouldn’t be given a reboot. The mere mention of it as a TV show is worth a good cringe since Event Horizon might be better of with a sequel or a trilogy at best, since taking the mystery out of where the ship went to, putting a name to it, and explaining anything that came out of it would ruin the mystery. That’s not always a thought that people are bound to have when they’re creating the movie since many audience members want to know exactly what’s going on and why things happened the way they did. But the story of Event Horizon is one of the many that might need to be left alone since giving a name to the madness that the ship encountered and the entity that took hold of it really feels like it might suck a significant portion of life out of this story if it were allowed to happen. It might sound a bit sentimental, but it’s also a better idea to reboot the movie than to create a TV series around it since that sounds like a road to nowhere.

