Premier League

City ends run of losses to Chelsea with 1-0 win in EPL

Santa Maria Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Manchester City broke its run of losses to Chelsea by handing its Premier League title rival a first defeat of the season thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ deflected goal in a 1-0 win on Saturday. In the latest match to highlight City’s need for a striker, Pep Guardiola’s...

santamariatimes.com

BBC

Chelsea 0-1 Man City: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to BT Sport: “Today the guys were outstanding. At this stadium and against this opponent, to do what we have done makes me so proud. “We came here and did our game. Sometimes you can’t do it because the opponent is better. We were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Report: Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City

Wow guys. What a performance from Manchester City on the road at Chelsea FC. Everything leading up to the match felt like it favored Thomas Tuchel’s London Blues. At the end of the day however, Pep Guardiola’s side put in a dominant effort against the European Champions. Chelsea are clearly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Ter Stegen, Ginter back in Germany squad for WCup qualifiers

BERLIN (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter have returned to the Germany squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Germany coach Hansi Flick included the duo Friday when he named his second squad for the games against Romania on Oct. 8 and North Macedonia...
SOCCER
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Spurs 'keep tabs on Pochettino with Nuno future uncertain' (Football Insider) Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail) Roberto Martinez says he has still not been contacted by Barcelona over the manager's job - but has not ruled out taking the job if it is offered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tacoma News Tribune

Late goals secure Chelsea 3-1 win over Southampton in EPL

Late goals by Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell sent Chelsea to the top of the Premier League after a 3-1 win over 10-man Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. James Ward-Prowse scored an equalizer for Southampton from the penalty spot only to be sent off in the 77th minute for a late, lunging tackle on Jorginho. That opened the door for Werner and Chilwell to return the Blues to winning ways after back-to-back losses against Manchester City in the league and Juventus in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Chelsea boss Tuchel urges Werner to keep improving

Thomas Tuchel warned Timo Werner he must keep improving after the Chelsea striker's first Premier League goal since April helped seal a 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's last-minute goal wrapped up the points as Chelsea moved top of the Premier League, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who host Manchester City on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

MATCHDAY: Chelsea hosts Man City in early EPL showdown

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. It's a battle of the Premier League heavyweights when Chelsea hosts defending champion Manchester City. Chelsea looks to be City's biggest rival for the title after opening league play with four wins and a draw and only conceding one goal — a penalty. Chelsea has beaten City in their last three meetings, most recently the Champions League final in May. City is three points behind Chelsea after losing to Tottenham and drawing at home to Southampton last weekend. Manchester United and Liverpool are tied on points with Chelsea heading into matches against Aston Villa at home and Brentford away, respectively. Among the four other games is Everton's home game against Norwich, which has lost all five games so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chelsea beats Tottenham 3-0 to stay among EPL front-runners

LONDON (AP) — Anything Liverpool can do, Chelsea can do exactly the same. Chelsea continued matching each of Liverpool's results through the first five rounds of the Premier League season by beating Tottenham 3-0 on Sunday. The European champions took the lead four minutes into the second half after Thiago...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kion546.com

Norwich’s 6th straight EPL loss as Everton wins 2-0

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Norwich has lost its sixth straight Premier League game of the season. The rock-bottom Canaries were beaten 2-0 by Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday with goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Townsend put the hosts in front with a 29th-minute penalty. That was awarded after referee David Coote watched replays of Ozan Kabak’s challenge on Allan. Norwich midfielder Mathias Normann subsequently brought two good saves out of Jordan Pickford before Doucoure’s finish doubled Everton’s advantage in the 77th.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Arsenal will want to build on their stunning 3-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League when they face Brighton on Saturday.The Gunners had a disappointing start to the season, bottom of the table before the international break, but they have climbed to 10th with three wins on the bounce.Mikel Arteta’s side completely dominated Spurs in their last league outing and the manager was impressed with the result. He said post-match: “It doesn’t get much better than the atmosphere we saw here today. It was one of the nicest feelings I had, certainly in this stadium.“It was a big...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Southampton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea will aim to get back to winning ways under Thomas Tuchel when they host Southampton this afternoon in the Premier League. The European champions are coming off two disappointing performances in the 1-0 defeat by Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday and 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend. Southampton, meanwhile, are yet to win a match in the Premier League this season but have performed strongly against the top sides in the division and have picked up a point against Man City, Man United and West Ham each. Chelsea are winless in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Players returning to England from red list to play if jabbed

LONDON (AP) — Fully vaccinated players will now be able to travel to World Cup qualifiers in countries on England's red list without having to fully quarantine on their return, enabling them to directly return to action with their clubs. A bespoke quarantine exemption was announced Friday after being agreed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Barcelona coach Koeman says rumors of firing 'probably true'

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ronald Koeman said Friday that Barcelona’s leadership has not spoken to him about his future, but that he has "eyes and ears” to catch the rumors swirling about his possible firing. Spanish media has been rife with reports that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is close to...
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Lens beats 10-man Reims to consolidate 2nd place in France

LENS, France (AP) — Arnaud Kalimuendo scored twice for Lens to continue its flying start with a 2-0 win over 10-man Reims in the French league on Friday. The 19-year-old Kalimuendo, who is on loan at Lens for the second time from Paris Saint-Germain, broke the deadlock in first half injury time after a penalty conceded by Reims midfielder Hugo Ekitike.
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Van Gaal names 2 debutants in Dutch squad for WC qualifiers

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal named two debutants Friday in his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and Gibraltar as he seeks to strengthen the team's flanks and its last line of defense. Van Gaal said he named in-form Club Brugge forward Noa Lang to his...
SOCCER

