Church spreads the wealth years after getting large gift

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A large gift to a small church continues to provide benefits to people in Shiawassee County.

Nearly 10 local organizations recently got grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 from Juddville United Methodist Church, The Argus-Press reported.

Angel’s Hands Outreach in Owosso, which received the largest amount, provides clothing, household items and services to the homeless and others who need help.

“It’s God. I’m trying not to cry,” founder Christial Sierra said after looking at the check. “We’re going to expand. We need a soup kitchen, rehab for veterans, a shelter. I see a need. I’m really excited.”

The money comes from the estate of Jack and Ruth Walworth. He died in 2012; she died two years later.

After Ruth’s death, more than $2 million went to Juddville United Methodist Church. The Rev. Peter Crawford said the church in turn shares it with the community.

“We’re sharing the good things we’ve been entrusted with,” he said.

The church isn’t certain whether the Walworths were official members, but Jack’s name is on a plaque with other veterans.