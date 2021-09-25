CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverage can company building new Indiana factory

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A beverage can company has started work on a new factory in eastern Indiana where it expects to produce about 3.6 billion cans a year.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held this past week for the new aluminum can factory in Muncie that will be operated by Canpack, a subsidiary of the Polish company Giorgi Global. The factory is expected to ultimately employ about 340 people, according to the company.

The new factory will help meet the demand for more beverage cans in the U.S., company executive Tom Johnson told The Star Press.

Johnson said the company plans to start recruiting employees early next year and have the factory in operation by late 2022.

Delaware County approved 15 years of property tax breaks for the new factory, while the state agreed to provide up to $6 million in tax credits and worker training grants.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

