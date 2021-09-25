CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Gov. Baker Calls For Action Towards Ending Nurses’ Strike At St. Vincent Hospital

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADUnh_0c7pfwrj00

WORCESTER (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker is calling for movement on the nurses strike at Worcester’s St. Vincent Hospital.

The nurses, who are represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association union, have been on strike since March 8. They are seeking better nurse-to-patient staffing ratios at the hospital, which is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

In a tweet on Friday, Gov. Baker said, “The Commonwealth needs every available healthcare resource fully operational while we are responding to this pandemic. It’s time for both parties to get back to the table and reach consensus at St. Vincent’s Hospital.”

Earlier this week, St. Vincent’s doctors asked nurses to return to work, citing COVID-19 spikes and hospital bed shortages in the Worcester area.

The ongoing work stoppage at nearby St. Vincent’s has brought many more patients to seek care at UMass Memorial, which the hospital says has put an enormous strain on their resources.

The strike is currently the longest nursing strike in state history.

St. Vincent striking nurse Marie Ritacco, who is also the vice president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, released a statement on behalf of the Nurses Union in response to Gov. Baker’s tweet.

She cites Tenet Healthcare CEO Carolyn Jackson as the reason the two sides haven’t come to an agreement:

“The only obstacle to the St. Vincent Nurses being back in the hospital, and the person responsible for this crisis is Tenet Healthcare’s CEO Carolyn Jackson. We join the Governor in his concern for our patients and our community and we urge him to do whatever he can to convince the source of this stalemate, Ms Jackson, to finally negotiate an equitable end to the dispute that respects the nurses and ensures the safety of our patients.”

The Nurses Union says they were ready to return to work four weeks ago, but a final agreement was “scuttled”.  They noted that there was a basic agreement in place with Tenet Healthcare, but the issue was that striking nurses would lose seniority in assignments returning to work:

“A final agreement was scuttled by Tenet when they demanded the nurses accept an unprecedented and punitive back to work provision that is not only unfair to nurses, but its replacement of highly skilled nurses with lesser qualified st aff, would undermine all the patient safety gains the parties had negotiated Nurses with 10 – 40 years of expertise in highly specialized units, such as the ICU, maternity unit and emergency department are being replaced by newly graduated nurses or novice nurses who under normal circumstances would never be allowed into those positions.”

Tenet Healthcare also released a statement in response to Gov. Baker’s tweet, which says the Massachusetts Nurses Association has stopped responding in negotiations:

We agree with Governor Baker that the nurses strike has gone on far too long, and it’s no surprise that the MNA refuses to take responsibility for their role in prolonging this strike.

Our attorney spoke with their attorney on August 20 and September 7, and sent a letter on August 26 detailing several creative solutions we have offered to resolve the return-to-work concerns. These solutions included “super seniority rights” for permanently replaced strikers, alternative roles for each of the permanently replaced strikers, and even enhanced severance for those permanently replaced strikers who did not wish to return to work.

Our attorney explained that he was willing to present us with any creative solutions the MNA had, as long as it did not involve involuntarily displacing the permanent replacement nurses. It is critical that our return to work proposal includes roles for all nurses given the nursing shortage across Massachusetts and the country.

The MNA’s attorney said he would discuss with MNA executive director Julie Pinkham. We have not heard anything from them since that date. Instead, the MNA disingenuously denies that we reached out to the union at all.

Our willingness to discuss creative solutions remains.

In a statement, St. Vincent Hospital said they agreed with Baker that the strike has gone on too long, and also they reiterated Tenet Healthcare’s stance that they are waiting to hear back from the MNA about their most recent offer:

Our attorney spoke with their attorney on August 20 and September 7, and sent a letter on August 26 detailing several creative solutions we have offered to resolve the return-to-work concerns. These solutions included “super seniority rights” for permanently replaced strikers, alternative roles for each of the permanently replaced strikers, and even enhanced severance for those permanently replaced strikers who did not wish to return to work.

Our attorney explained that he was willing to present us with any creative solutions the MNA had, as long as it did not involve involuntarily displacing the permanent replacement nurses. It is critical that our return to work proposal includes roles for all nurses given the nursing shortage across Massachusetts and the country.

The MNA’s attorney said he would discuss with MNA executive director Julie Pinkham. We have not heard anything from them since that date. Instead, the MNA disingenuously denies that we reached out to the union at all.

Comments / 17

John Yanczewski
7d ago

they had what they wanted and more but that wasn't enough. they brought this on themselves and it's so unprofessional with what's happening now in our city.🇺🇲

Reply(1)
5
John Yanczewski
7d ago

you only see them together when politicians are there or a union gathering or a photo shoot. sometimes your lucky if you see 10 of them walking the line and that covers the entire hospital. so ridiculous, over 200 days now with sick people everywhere!!🇺🇲

Reply
5
Anjam
7d ago

This strike is NO LONGER ABOUT PATIENTS CARE, ITS ABOUT THE NURSES GETTING THEIR WAY!!!!!! You’re all effecting My health and Hundreds of others!! SETTLE❗️GO BACK TO WORK‼️‼️

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCVB

Largest hospital system in central Massachusetts runs out of ICU beds

WORCESTER, Mass. — The largest hospital system in central Massachusetts ran out of intensive care beds for some time Wednesday. Officials at UMass Memorial Health said they are overwhelmed with critically ill patients, many of whom are battling COVID-19. Some patients are being cared for in Emergency Rooms while waiting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Baker not fazed by vax mandate’s workforce impacts

BOSTON — With less than a month until his vaccination mandate for state employees takes effect, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he was not worried about creating staffing shortages at the State Police or other agencies where employees may decide not to follow the governor’s directive. “I think we’re going...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Worcester, MA
Health
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston

Charlie Baker downplays claim that ‘dozens’ of Massachusetts state police troopers are resigning over his vaccine mandate

"We've seen pretty significant numbers of retirements over the course of the past couple of years." Gov. Charlie Baker says he isn’t too concerned about the Massachusetts state police union’s claims that “dozens” of troopers are resigning in the wake of the administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees. During...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Union representing more than 500 Saint Vincent Hospital employees calls on elected officials to intervene to resolve nurse’s strike in Worcester

The head of a union representing more than 500 employees at Saint Vincent Hospital sent a letter to state legislators on Tuesday calling on politicians to intervene in the nurses’ strike and find a resolution between the Massachusetts Nurses Association and Tenet Healthcare. Fernando Lemus, President of UFCW Local 1445,...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians defend Saint Vincent CEO facing backlash amid nurses strike

Physicians at Worcester, Mass.-based Saint Vincent Hospital are expressing their support for the hospital and its CEO, Carolyn Jackson, after two Massachusetts legislators recently called on Ms. Jackson to step aside from bargaining in a monthslong labor dispute. In an Oct. 1 letter to the Worcester community, the physicians cited...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Vincent Hospital#Seniority#Nursing Shortage#Commonwealth#Umass Memorial#The Nurses Union#Tenet Healthcare
spectrumnews1.com

UMass Memorial president calls for strike to end, beds to reopen

Dr. Eric Dickson, president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health, called the current hospital system in central Massachusetts a 'crisis situation.' He said the ongoing strike between Tenet Healthcare and nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital plays a major role. "We need to get those 600 nurses on the sidelines back...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Saint Vincent CEO asked to step away from bargaining in nurses' strike

Two Massachusetts legislators are calling on Saint Vincent Hospital CEO Carolyn Jackson to step aside from bargaining in a monthslong labor dispute between the Worcester-based hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Massachusetts House members David H.A. LeBoeuf and Mary Keefe, in a statement issued Sept. 28, complained that the strike...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

Strike at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester continues despite days of negotiations, political heavyweights interjecting and countless threats

The nurses’ strike at Saint Vincent Hospital reached 200 days on Thursday. It’s the latest milestone of a work stoppage that officially began on March 8 with nurses bundled up in frigid temperatures. Summer has come and gone and the work stoppage has become the longest nurses’ strike in the history of the state.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy