CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Local CVS Pharmacies Offer Pfizer-BioNTech Booster Shots for Eligible People

pasadenanow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS Health announced on Friday that, following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), select local CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations have begun to offer and administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shost to eligible populations in Pasadena. Individuals who initially received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson...

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County offering Pfizer vaccine booster shots starting this week for those eligible

The Denton County Public Health Department is offering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shots starting this week as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Matt Richardson, the county’s public health director, told Denton County commissioners Sept. 28 the county is offering the booster shots for free. The county...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Business
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Pasadena, CA
Health
Local
California Business
Local
California Health
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Kokomo Perspective

Indiana to Begin Offering Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots for Eligible Hoosiers Following FDA, CDC Actions

INDIANAPOLIS (Sep. 24) — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are available to eligible Hoosiers following federal authorization of the additional dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended the administration of a booster dose of the Pfizer...
INDIANA STATE
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Health Officials Begin Administering COVID-19 Booster Shots

The Pasadena Public Health Department has begun administering Pfizer COVID-19 third doses, or booster shots, to eligible groups including seniors, people with underlying medical conditions and those working jobs with high risk of exposure, authorities announced Tuesday. The move mirrors a policy shift by the L.A. County Department of Public...
PASADENA, CA
WKRG

Pfizer booster shot is available for eligible Alabama residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Sept. 24 that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine booster dose is available for eligible Alabama residents. Residents must have received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and are at least six months past completion of the primary series, according...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Pharmacies#Cdc#Biontech#Booster#Cvs Health#Cvs Pharmacy#Johnson Johnson#Pfizer Biontech#Cvs Com#Minuteclinic Com
wosu.org

Columbus Public Health Offering Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots For Eligible Individuals

Columbus Public Health announced Monday they are offering COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots for eligible population. Individuals eligible include residents aged 65 and older and in long-term care settings, and those ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions. Columbus Public Heath also those ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may be eligible to receive the booster along with those 18 and older who may be immuno-compromised.
COLUMBUS, OH
Monterey County Herald

CVS begins Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for eligible groups in Monterey County

MONTEREY – CVS Health started offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to eligible individuals last week including at several of its stores in Monterey County. The company announced Friday that following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on guidance from the organization’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations are now offering the Pfizer booster to those eligible.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Moderna
8newsnow.com

Walgreens, CVS offering COVID-19 booster shots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walgreens and CVS will start offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots nationwide to all eligible individuals by this weekend. This comes after FDA Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the CDC. The booster is recommended for people 65 and older, residents in long-term care facilities, and anyone 18 and older who has an underlying medical condition or works in an occupation where there is an increased risk for catching COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WGN News

Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Merck & Co. said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus and that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use. If cleared, Merck’s drug would be the first pill shown […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy