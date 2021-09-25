CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Three Alton-based Businesses Join RiverBend Growth Association In August

 8 days ago
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association added three Alton-based businesses in August to its list of new members joining in 2021. Opening in 2018, The Brown Bag Bistro is owned and operated by the mother-daughter duo of Christine and Erin Velloff. It is an American-style bistro that specializes in unique sandwiches, soups, salads, appetizers, and homemade desserts. “We are joining the RiverBend Growth Association to have the opportunity to network with other local business owners,” Continue Reading

