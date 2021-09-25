Youth Arts Expo In Highland Is Seeking Young Artists To Participate
HIGHLAND - The Highland Arts Council is seeking young artists to participate in Youth Arts Expo on November 13 at the Highland Masonic Lodge. Visual artists, musicians, vocalists, actors, and writers in grades 6-12 are encouraged to apply to be a part of this exciting event. All applicants will be featured, and it is free to participate and attend. Anyone interested should contact Shannon at dramamamamall3@gmail.com . The Highland Arts Council is excited to be hosting talented young artists
