Edwardsville, IL

SIUE Arts & Issues Opens Season Oct. 1 With Adlerian Psychologist Bluvshtein

 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDWARDSVILLE – Marina Bluvshtein, PhD, director of the Center for Adlerian Practice and Scholarship at Adler University in Chicago, is the recipient of the 2021 Dr. Rudolf Dreikurs Visiting Scholar Fellowship at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She will deliver a free public lecture entitled “Belongingness as a Goal of Personality Development and Social Evolution” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in the Dunham Hall Theater on the Edwardsville campus. This event will Continue Reading

