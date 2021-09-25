CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Ala Stanford To Receive Points Of Light Award Next Week

By CBS3 Staff
 8 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dr. Ala Stanford has been on the front lines of the pandemic. Now, she’s recognized for her efforts

Next Tuesday, the founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 consortium will receive The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Award. The award recognizes those with integrity and empathy who create positive change.

Dr. Stanford said she’s humbled by the honor on Friday.

She also spoke about the next steps for her organization, a new health center offering easy access to healthcare.

“We are changing that narrative by providing preventative care and for it to be a one-stop-shop,” Dr. Stanford said. “So often you need labs, you need an x-ray, you need an EKG, and now we’re saying, ‘When you get that moment of time off from work and you come, we’ll take care of you.’”

In addition to providing various health services, the new health center will also give out COVID vaccines to the community.

