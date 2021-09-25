Texas Department of Transportation trolls Arkansas ahead of Texas A&M game
Arkansas will be quickly reminded they are in enemy territory – if they didn't know already. Razorbacks' fans and, perhaps, even the team buses will be greeted by the Texas Department of Transportation's signs that are obviously rooting for Texas A&M when the Aggies play Arkansas in AT&T Stadium, which is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The stadium is just outside of Dallas in Arlington, Texas.
