Here Is The Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo For This Weekend

Make sure to take a look at our Caesars Colorado page before you read on! There are sportsbook reviews, promos, and much more. It’s a good time to be a sports bettor in Colorado. The Denver Broncos are about to have their home opener against the New York Jets and the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets are getting ready to start their seasons. Well, thanks to a new promo from Caesars Colorado, things are looking even brighter for sports bettors in the Centennial State. Right now, first-time Caesars Colorado users have an opportunity to get a $5,000 risk-free bet. You just need to create a Caesars Colorado account and input the promo code “LINEUPSRF”, make a deposit, and place your first bet up to $5,000. If it doesn’t hit, you’ll get a free bet from Caesars Colorado equal to your initial wager.

GAMBLING ・ 8 DAYS AGO