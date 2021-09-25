Leeds take aim at Klopp & Liverpool over Elliott injury in controversial matchday programme notes

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he took Naby Keita off at half-time as a precaution during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win over Norwich.Keita did not re-emerge after the interval as a Takumi Minamino double helped Klopp’s side to a comfortable 3-0 victory at Carrow Road.While the withdrawal of the at times injury afflicted Keita was potentially cause for concern, Klopp explained that he did not think the midfielder was seriously injured.“Naby [Keita] in the first half — he kicked in the grass,” Klopp said of how the Guinean suffered the issue.“[It is] something with the capsular [ligament].“I don’t think it’s serious but I didn’t want to take any risks.”Klopp has already lost Harvey Elliott from his midfield options after the youngster suffered a serious ankle injury against Leeds earlier in September, while Thiago has been ruled out of Liverpool’s trip to Brentford this weekend with a calf issue. A much-changed Liverpool side progressed into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with Divock Origi also on the scoresheet.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO