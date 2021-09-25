CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's Best Workplaces for Women 2021 on 24th September

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Workreg;has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Workreg;Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

