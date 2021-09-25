Duckworth to play Kwon for Astana Open title

Mongolia-born Hakuho was famous for his diligent training that led him to be the sumo grand champion — or Yokozuna — with victories in a record 45 tournaments. He achieved 1,187 wins, an all-time record in sumo. But at 36 he has announced his retirement after a right knee injury.He had two operations on his knee and competed in only one tournament this year. That was in July and he says, despite winning the tournament, he knew the injury would not let him to continue.“I had my knee operation, contracted the coronavirus, then had another knee operation in March,"...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO