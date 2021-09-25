HPE Simplivity system with DR.

As enterprises continue the journey of digital transformation, the need for “better” manageability, security, and high availability has been obvious to those in infrastructure services. And, now the challenges of the past year have made that pain more acute and more visible to a lot more people across the business with choices of on-prem private cloud with scale out to hybrid and/or public cloud. This has led to the adoption of AI-defined infrastructure with predictable decisions for continuous availability of infrastructure services. Customers are continuously evaluating the infrastructure of various deployment models to reduce risk of disruption, maintain financial agility to minimize CapEx, and optimally consume infrastructure in an OpEx model.
