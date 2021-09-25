CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPE Simplivity system with DR.

By lucasPeni
High Point Enterprise
 8 days ago

We are looking at getting an HPE Simplivity (2 node) and utilizing their DR software with a 3rd node in a datacenter. Was just wondering if anyone has any experience with it. They were one of the only places that did HCI with just 2 nodes. I know you can with vSAN and then use a witness node, but rather keep things simple.

community.hpe.com

High Point Enterprise

Simplivity stretched cluster minimum omnistack nodes

Simplivity stretched cluster minimum omnistack nodes. I have a customer who wants to make a MetroCluster to support a mini automation datacenter, he needs RPO=0 in this case. He already has 2 Simplivity Small nodes connected to each other via 10GbE DAC and communication to the network is through 1GbE Base-T ports (picture attached), he wants to place 2 more identical nodes in another Rack and make a stretched cluster between these clusters to replicate a maximum of 15 virtual machines.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE OneView 6.3 enhances firmware and provisioning management

Read on for an inside look at how your business can benefit from the innovations introduced in the recent release of HPE OneView 6.3. Today, HPE announced the release of HPE OneView 6.3, enhancing the way customers manage their firmware on HPE servers. The recent innovations of HPE OneView 6.3 further enhance how HPE OneView delivers integrated IT infrastructure management that transforms compute, storage, and networking into software-defined infrastructure to automate task and accelerate your business.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Adding m.2 NVME to HPE DL385 gen 10

HI i bought 2 high endurance NVME drives each to add into DL385 gen10 servers for the purpose of high IO writes, while they aren't HP branded (we can't find HP branded drives with equal or better endurance), it was not stated that the motherboard m.2 slots were SATA only.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE MSA 2052 SAN - Storage Expansion

I'm new to this forum. The HPE MSA 2052 SAN has a configured Pool A. This Pool has two RAID6 Disk Groups. One with 6 SSDs and one with 8 HDDs. This Pool A runs with automated tiering. Now I added another 4 SSDs and 6 HDDs and want to provide another volume for the hosts with these disks, because a simple RAID extension doesn't seem possible. The SSDs and the HDDs are to form two separate disk groups with RAID6 and these two are to be combined in Pool B, so that automated tiering can be used via these 10 disks in total. Can you confirm that my following procedure is correct and does not affect the running operation?
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

How does HPE help financial services firms build a hybrid workplace? Find out at VMworld

Financial services providers are moving to hybrid workplaces at a rapid pace. Integrated VDI solutions from HPE and VMware can help them address their industry-specific challenges. Financial services (FS) organizations are in the midst of multiple digital transformations, ranging from cost optimization initiatives to the astonishing and ongoing advances in...
ECONOMY
High Point Enterprise

HPE OfficeConnect 1950 VLAN Issues

We are using the 1950 Switches, and are unable to get VLANs working correctly. Using a Guest VLAN, I am able to obtain an IP address but not ping the default gateway (Core switch). From an untagged LAN, I can ping this Gateway. The switch can only ping things on...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware and HPE Deliver Customer Centric Edge-to-Cloud Solutions

As enterprises continue the journey of digital transformation, the need for “better” manageability, security, and high availability has been obvious to those in infrastructure services. And, now the challenges of the past year have made that pain more acute and more visible to a lot more people across the business with choices of on-prem private cloud with scale out to hybrid and/or public cloud. This has led to the adoption of AI-defined infrastructure with predictable decisions for continuous availability of infrastructure services. Customers are continuously evaluating the infrastructure of various deployment models to reduce risk of disruption, maintain financial agility to minimize CapEx, and optimally consume infrastructure in an OpEx model.
ECONOMY
High Point Enterprise

VDS Provider for Windows x64 for HPE MSA2060 FC Storage

Is there any VDS Provider for Windows x64 package for HPE MSA2060 FC Storage. i cannot find any on the HPE suppot site?. VDS provider is available for 2040/2050. But couldn't find specifically for 2060. Would you like to test it for 2060?. Note: All of my comments are my...
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
High Point Enterprise

Put 2 LFF HD into HPE DL380 GEN9 SFF 803420-005

We have an HPE DL380 GEN9 with 8 SFF and would like to also addapt 2 LFF HD into this server. The server is 803420-005 series. Is there any addapter or something we can have for it?. Thanks a lot.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE 380p Gen8 - Drive Cage

HPE 380p Gen8 - Drive Cage. I have HPE DL380 Gen8, with 8 SFF cage and optical drive on front, RAID controller is Smart Array P420I. I would like to upgrade this server with another 8SFF cage - 662883-B21, because I need 16 drives. What else would I need to...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Pawsey unwraps first stage of AU$48m Setonix HPE research supercomputer

Western Australia's Pawsey Centre has unveiled stage one of its new AU$48 million Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Cray EX supercomputer. Wrapped in Indigenous artwork to reflect the stars in the skies, the supercomputer is named after the scientific name for the quokka, Setonix. The first stage is expected to increase the centre's compute power by 45% at one-fifth of the size compared with its predecessor systems, Magnus and Galaxy, which are also housed at the Pawsey Centre.
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

How to set IPv6 RA values for RDNSS and DNSSL on HPE/Aruba 5400R

I am detail-planning the roll out of IPv6 in our company. Right now I am stuck with IPv6 RA on our HPE/Aruba Access Switches. I cannot find any documentation how to set the Recursive DNS Server (RDNSS) and DNS Search List (DNSSL) values in the RA. I expected a command...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE’s Groundbreaking New Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework – Your Questions Answered

IT services and data across a multi-cloud and edge ecosystem are the raw ingredients for business innovation. This innovation is sparked by insights that are derived from accessible data (in batch and real-time), and by the people and change agents who build, deploy, and manage applications and experiences. In addition to pure innovation, organizations are looking for true value, as they strive to get the most out of their existing investments, assets, and vendor licensing commitments.
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

New HPE GreenLake cloud services for data protection tackle cyberthreats & ransomware

Disaster recovery service with Zerto and backup with HPE Backup and Recovery Service give customers the flexibility to modernize data protection. HPE is expanding the cloud operational experience with data-driven intelligence to give customers end-to-end visibility across the IT stack. New disaster recovery and backup cloud services help customers secure...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

VMware ESXi 5.5 and ProLiant DL380 Gen9 firmware compatability

I have several ProLiant DL380 Gen9 servers running ESXi 5.5. Does anybody know what the most recent version of Service Pack for ProLiant (SPP) to officially support 5.5 is?. In researching the various recipes, I thought it was 2017.04.0. Though, before I update any firmware, I'd like to be sure.
RECIPES
High Point Enterprise

MSA 2060 Replication - Storage Implications

I'm struggling to fully understand the storage implications of replications between two MSA 2060 and hope someone can shed some light into it or give me a link to some helpful ressources on the topic. For the primary system I have a MSA 2060 with 12x 1.8TB Disks in a...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

A smarter cloud consumption model with HPE GreenLake for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI

For customers on a path to digital transformation, HPE GreenLake is a game changer. This elastic as-a-service platform from HPE combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT, on a platform that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. In some very exciting news, HPE and Microsoft recently announced that Azure Stack HCI will now be available as part of an expanded HPE GreenLake partner ecosystem.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

A Flight Over VMworld 2021: VMworld 2021 Know Before You Go

HPE is delighted to be a platinum sponsor of VMworld 2021. We invite the readers of this blog—architects managers, engineers, systems administrators, anyone with an interest in VMware—to attend VMworld 2021 from October 5–7, 2021. VMworld 2021 is a big and bustling place and knowing the lay of the land...
AMAZON
channele2e.com

HPE Announces New Cloud-Native Analytics and Data Protection Services for GreenLake

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced new cloud analytics and data protection services for HPE GreenLake as well as automation tools and a cloud adoption framework to help partners migrate customers to the cloud, according to a statement released by the company. HPE GreenLake Data Analytics Services. The new HPE GreenLake for...
BUSINESS
High Point Enterprise

DL380 and VMWare ESX/Vsphere 7 Boot Volume Options

We currently boot into ESX from a USB sitck. VMWare are now saying this (and SD cards) will be an unsupported option going forwards and a message wiil be displayed saying that the hypervisor is running in degraded mode. I have a few DL380's of various generations (standalone no SAN)...
COMPUTERS

