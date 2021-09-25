HPE Simplivity system with DR.

I'm new to this forum. The HPE MSA 2052 SAN has a configured Pool A. This Pool has two RAID6 Disk Groups. One with 6 SSDs and one with 8 HDDs. This Pool A runs with automated tiering. Now I added another 4 SSDs and 6 HDDs and want to provide another volume for the hosts with these disks, because a simple RAID extension doesn't seem possible. The SSDs and the HDDs are to form two separate disk groups with RAID6 and these two are to be combined in Pool B, so that automated tiering can be used via these 10 disks in total. Can you confirm that my following procedure is correct and does not affect the running operation?

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO